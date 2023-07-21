The United States Postal Service is hiring assistant rural carrier positions in Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove and other areas in Central Texas.
The United States Postal Service is hiring assistant rural carrier positions in Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove and other areas in Central Texas.
The starting pay is $19.94 per hour, according to a news release from USPS.
Required skills for the position include: Sorting, pushing and lifting moderately heavy loads of mail and packages, delivering mail to addresses in the area, picking up and collecting mail from customers, and be able to work in all temperatures, indoors and outdoors.
Hours are very flexible, according to USPS officials. Rural carriers may opt to provide their service on weekends and holidays; it is possible to also work seven days per week, according to the news release.
“In this entry-level position, new employees earn valuable experience that may qualify them for a full-time position,” according to the release.
Individuals interested in being a rural carrier may need to provide their own personal vehicle on some days.
“We are committed to our workforce — beginning with providing great opportunities for new employees,” according to the release.
To apply, visit usps.com/careers.
Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
