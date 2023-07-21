Postal Service 1.jpg

 The United States Post Office at 300 N. 10th St. is hosting a Passport Fair applicants will be served on a first-come, first-served basis without an appointment on Saturday, September 10.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

The United States Postal Service is hiring assistant rural carrier positions in Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove and other areas in Central Texas.

The starting pay is $19.94 per hour, according to a news release from USPS.

Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.