195 accident

Killeen police investigate an accident on State Road 195 and Splawn Ranch Road on Monday. 

 By Rod Ford Herald correspondent

A car and truck collided near the median on State Road 195 at Splawn Ranch Road on Monday afternoon. 

Further information was not immediately available. 

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.