A new general is set to take command of the 1st Cavalry Division — Fort Cavazos’ largest unit — on Friday.
The incoming commander, Maj. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral is no stranger to Fort Cavazos.
Coming back to post after a stint as the director of Force Management for the Army’s deputy chief of staff at the Pentagon, Admiral previously served as commander of the Fort Cavazos-based 3rd Cavalry Regiment from 2015 to 2017.
As a colonel at the time, Admiral led the regiment during a deployment to Afghanistan from May 2016 to February 2017.
Admiral was commissioned in the Armor Branch from the University of Kansas in 1994 and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in cellular biology and a Master of Science in campaign planning and strategy from the Joint Advanced Warfighting School. He is also a graduate of the Royal College of Defence Studies in London where he was a Senior Service College fellow.
In his role as commander of the 1st Cavalry Division, Admiral will succeed Maj. Gen. John Richardson, who has commanded the “First Team” since July 21, 2021. He previously served as served as the deputy commander of III Corps from Sept. 2, 2020, to July 2021.
“Maj. Gen. Admiral will be the third African American commander of the 1st Cavalry Division,” according to division spokeswoman Lt. Col. Jennifer Bocanegra. “The first African American commander was Maj. Gen. Julius Becton. He served as the commander of the First Team from February 1975 to November 1976.”
Retired Lt. Gen. Andrew Chambers was also an African American leader who commanded the 1st Cavalry Division from 1982-1984, according to the division.
Friday’s 9 a.m. change-of-command ceremony is scheduled to follow the unveiling of an OH-13 Sioux helicopter display at 8:30 a.m.
This week, the division is unveiling a number of memorials, including a World War II memorial that was scheduled to be unveiled Wednesday, a Gulf War memorial scheduled to be unveiled Thursday and then the helicopter display and the change of command on Friday.
Richardson’s next assignment has not yet been announced.
The division has about 18,000 troops.
