1st Cav

Maj. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral, left, has been tapped to take over the 1st Cavalry Division from Maj. Gen. John Richardson on Friday morning at the division's Cooper Field.

 Herald | File

A new general is set to take command of the 1st Cavalry Division — Fort Cavazos’ largest unit — on Friday.

The incoming commander, Maj. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral is no stranger to Fort Cavazos.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.