Police have identified a soldier accused of a Killeen shooting Sunday that injured a woman and led to his arrest on suspicion of deadly conduct charges.
On Monday, Killeen detectives presented the case to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office. A complaint was returned charging Cesar Pena-Euresti, 28, with deadly conduct, discharging a firearm towards habitation, building or person, according to Killeen Police Department.
“On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Pena-Euresti and set his bond at $100,000,” according to a KPD.
In a statement from Fort Hood late Monday, officials confirmed the suspect is assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood’s largest unit.
“We are aware of an incident involving a firearm and a 1st Cavalry Division Soldier. We are fully cooperating with the local law enforcement investigation,” according to the statement.
Killeen Police Department described the incident, which happened around 8:50 a.m. on Sunday, as a “reckless discharge of a weapon.”
Sunday morning, officers responded to a call about shots fired near Suzie Street and Andover Drive, near central Killeen, and located a man inside a home in the 2600 block of Andover Drive.
Police determined that the man was intoxicated and had been firing random shots in the vicinity.
A gunshot victim was hit by a stray bullet and was taken to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple in stable condition, police said on Sunday.
“There is no threat to the community,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in an email on Sunday. KPD detectives are investigating the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.