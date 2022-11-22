Shooting

On Sunday morning, officers responded to a call about shots fired near Suzie Street and Andover Drive, near central Killeen, and located a man inside a home in the 2600 block of Andover Drive.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

Police have identified a soldier accused of a Killeen shooting Sunday that injured a woman and led to his arrest on suspicion of deadly conduct charges.

On Monday, Killeen detectives presented the case to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office. A complaint was returned charging Cesar Pena-Euresti, 28, with deadly conduct, discharging a firearm towards habitation, building or person, according to Killeen Police Department.

