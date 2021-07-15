Thousands of soldiers with the 1st Cavalry Division will start returning home to Fort Hood this weekend after being deployed to Europe.
Members of the 1st Cavalry Division staff are returning from a 15-month deployment to Poznan, Poland.
In addition, soldiers with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, are returning from a nine-month deployment to Germany, Poland and other neighboring European countries.
Both deployments were part of Operation Atlantic Resolve.
Approximately 3,700 soldiers deployed with the brigade along with hundreds of pieces of equipment in November. Some of the soldiers will start to arrive back to Fort Hood beginning Saturday.
Atlantic Resolve is a continuing combined and joint military exercise between the U.S., NATO allies, and European partners, to discourage Russian hostilities, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The brigade deployed as a regionally aligned force to support combatant commanders.
The remainder of the brigade will return in the coming weeks, Fort Hood officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.