Each of the 1st Cavalry Division's six brigades paraded past the crowd assembled at Cooper Field. Each flag represents a unit under the brigade. The streamers attached to the flags represent a campaign completed by the unit. The swords wielded by the 1st Cavalry harken back to 1921 when the division was first created and soldiers still rode horses and carried swords into battle.
Members of the 1st Cavalry Division wore the uniforms of their predecessors to show how the division has evolved over the century. Each uniform represents a different conflict. From left to left: Present day, Desert Storm/Desert Shield, peacekeeping efforts in Bolivia-Herzegovina, Vietnam, WW I. Not shown: Korea.
FORT HOOD — Medals flashed and banners waved as the 1st cavalry Division rounded off “CAV Week” — a five-day celebration of 101 years of service — with a parade at Cooper Field and a final “cavalry charge” on Friday.
The ceremony kicked off at 9 a.m. to the sound of the 1st cavalry Division band. The parade showcased the six brigades that make up the 1st cavalry division, including three brigade combat teams, an artillery team, an air cavalry team and the sustainment brigade.
Each brigade carried a flag piled high with combat and service ribbons, while soldiers raised the traditional cavalry sword which was discontinued in the 1920s.
“We’re here because we’re cav,” said soldier A’Miracle Wesley, who watched the parade from the stands. “We’re here to honor our heritage.”
During the parade, a master of ceremonies described the history of the 1st Cavalry Division, from its roots in the American-Indian wars and fights against Pancho Villa, the former governor of Chihuahua, Mexico, to the division’s first true formation in 1921. The 1st Cavalry Division was formally activated on Sept. 13, 1921, at Fort Bliss, and moved to Fort Hood in the 1970s.
In addition, the parade featured soldiers dressed in the traditional uniform of World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War; and the uniforms worn in Operations Desert Storm and Desert Shield as well as those worn during peacekeeping missions to Boznia-Herzegovina.
“The parade is a way to reimmerse ourselves in the tradition of the 1st cavalry,” Capt. Taylor Criswell said.
In a sense, “CAV Week” is also a family reunion. All around the parade grounds could be heard cries of “Hey!” and “How are you?” as friends and old acquaintances took the opportunity to catch up with one another. This year’s celebration was especially poignant for some, Criswell said, as members of the 1st Air cavalry Brigade have just returned from a nine-month deployment to Europe, where it conducted strategic training exercises with NATO allies.
Other events held during “CAV Week” included games of competitions in softball, soccer, power lifting and more. At the parade were food trucks and venders such as the Association of the United States Army.
A “cavalry charge” was conducted to round out the ceremonies on Friday. A bang and a rising cloud of smoke from a cannon gave way to more than a dozen galloping horse riders as three Army helicopters followed the charge.
The event was attended by members of the public, both retired and active-duty soldiers, and members of nearby communities including Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith and Copperas Cove Mayor Dan Yancey.
