FORT HOOD — Medals flashed and banners waved as the 1st cavalry Division rounded off “CAV Week” — a five-day celebration of 101 years of service — with a parade at Cooper Field and a final “cavalry charge” on Friday.

The ceremony kicked off at 9 a.m. to the sound of the 1st cavalry Division band. The parade showcased the six brigades that make up the 1st cavalry division, including three brigade combat teams, an artillery team, an air cavalry team and the sustainment brigade.

