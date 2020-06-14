FORT HOOD — Members of Fort Hood’s 1st Cavalry Division Headquarters are participating this week in an overseas training exercise that was originally planned as the largest deployment of U.S. forces to Europe in over 25 years.
Due to safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the exercise — tabbed DEFENDER-Europe 20 — was cut back from a plan to have 29,000 troops from the United States and Poland conduct training maneuvers across 10 European countries back in May, to a total of about 6,000 soldiers participating in a division-size river crossing and Polish airborne operation at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area in Poland.
The exercise includes roughly 4,000 soldiers from 1st Cav Headquarters; 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team and 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division; and 2,000 soldiers from the 6th Polish Airborne Brigade, 9th Policy Armored Cavalry Brigade, 12th Polish Mechanized Brigade.
Although such exercises can often be accomplished using modern technology and simulation, 1st Cavalry Division commander Maj. Gen. Jeff Broadwater said there is no substitute for practicing battlefield strategies in a real-world setting.
“That’s one of the great things about doing things live,” Broadwater said Sunday, as a small group of soldiers monitored the exercise from inside 1st Cav Headquarters. “Sometimes in a computer, you don’t get some of the things like (unexpected) weather, vehicles breaking down … you can inject that into a computer simulation, but in a real- world situation, getting better at the timing pieces of that is, I think, the biggest thing we’ve been able to learn from this exercise.”
The scaled-down version of DEFENDER-Europe 20, now known as Allied Spirit, continues through the rest of this week in Poland. To see live-stream recorded videos from the exercise, along with hundreds of photographs, go to https://www.facebook.com/USArmyEurope/videos/578591419729221/ and https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/DefenderEurope?fbclidIwAR2OrdRpqLsH9LP_Sahqz8iU5Ftqo9MHqFSVrnNlDRtLv7AJjf7mv2OsutI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.