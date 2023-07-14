FORT CAVAZOS — Outgoing 1st Cavalry Division Commander Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV had several of the more than 200 dignitaries and distinguished guests keeping the beat as he punctuated his two-year command of the “First Team” with a surprise cantata during the division’s change-of-command ceremony at Cooper Field on Friday.
Before breaking into song at the end of his remarks, Richardson said: “As I wrap this up, I’m reminded of something that the former Division Chief of Staff Col. Kevin Capra once said. He said, ‘You know, sir, there are two kinds of general officers in the Army; general officers with a band and general officers who wish they had a band.’
“But with the passing of the division colors, I have regretfully moved from one category to the other — from the former to the latter. But, with the permission of Pegasus 6 — and if the audience will indulge me — I would like to borrow the 1st Cav band for one last gig, and with the words of country singer Corb Lund, use my last three minutes of podium time to express to ... (the troopers) exactly what it has meant to me to serve in this nation’s only cavalry division.”
Richardson called his time as commander of the approximately 22,000-troop division as the “highlight” of his career.
Though his next assignment is unknown, Richardson steps aside for the newest commander of the division, Maj. Gen. Kevin Admiral.
Coming back to post after a stint as the director of Force Management for the Army’s deputy chief of staff at the Pentagon, Admiral previously served as commander of the Fort Cavazos-based 3rd Cavalry Regiment from 2015 to 2017.
The top commander at Fort Cavazos — Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe — had a simple charge for Admiral.
“Remember our purpose — why we exist,” Bernabe said, looking at the new division commander during the ceremony. “We provide our nation and (III) Armored Corps — ready to deploy, fight, sustain and win in large-scale combat operations anywhere in the world. And then (we) work daily to accomplish that purpose by doing six things: care for our people; develop leaders; build teams; master the fundamentals; train proficient and lethal crews, squads and units; and be ready.”
During his remarks, Admiral was brief.
“I’m grateful to the Army senior leaders for entrusting me with command of the 1st Cavalry Division,” he said. “First Team leaders and troopers, it is an honor to join the ranks of the best armored division in the world. You can count on me giving you 100% effort in carrying out my duties, and I ask that you do the same as we work together to uphold a high standard of this great team — our team, the First Team, living legend, phantom lethal, be all you can be. Thank you.”
In Richardson, Admiral succeeds a general officer devoted to “empathetic leadership,” according to Bernabe.
“He is the ultimate team-builder,” Bernabe said of Richardson. “While building readiness and preparing soldiers for combat, he also made time to personally welcome every trooper into the division, to strengthen the connection of every trooper to our history, to reinvigorate the cavalry tradition, to improve the physical appearance of this division footprint, to celebrate the division centennial, and then Cav 101 — in style — to dedicate new monuments to the courage, the heroism and the sacrifice of our predecessors and to reestablish meaningful connections with friends and neighbors here in the Central Texas community.”
Richardson has commanded the First Team since July 21, 2021. He previously served as served as the deputy commander of III Corps from Sept. 2, 2020, to July 2021.
Richardson was selected to be the commander after the suspension of Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Broadwater, the previous commander of the 1st Cavalry Division. Broadwater was one of 14 Fort Cavazos leaders to be suspended or fired in December 2020 in the wake of Army investigations following the death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen and the post’s implementation of the Army’s Sexual Harassment Assault Response Program. Broadwater was reassigned as the deputy commanding general of V Corps at Fort Knox, Kentucky.
