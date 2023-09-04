Brisk southerly winds fanned embers from a location behind the Liberty Manor Apartments on Liberty Street in Killeen burning approximately 2 acres of dry grass and debris.
According to Battalion Chief Cory Davis, the call came in about 1:12 p.m. Monday for crews from Central Station to the location behind the were dispatched from Central Station to a vacant field behind the Killeen Church of Christ. According to Davis, there were 11 personnel on the scene who quickly doused the flames.
Killeen Fire dispatched one engine and one ladder truck as well as three brush trucks. The fire was out within 30 minutes, but crews moved across the distance of the field, adding water to extinguish several small plumes of smoke from smoldering brush.
Davis said crews would stay on scene until all traces of fire and smoke had dissapated.
Although Davis could not give a cause for the fire, it appeared to have started near some debris under a tree-line behind the apartment complex.
No one was injured and no structures were involved as a result of this fire.
