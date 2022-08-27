Two individuals were arrested by Coryell County Sheriff’s Office deputies in Gatesville, and the two have been accused of varying crimes in connection to the murder of Waco woman Elizabeth Ann Romero.
Betsy Ayers Robinson, 57, of Gatesville, has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence, according to Sheriff Scott Williams.
Robinson is the mother of Jessica Colleen Robinson, who was arrested May 19 on a theft of property charge and subsequently charged with murder on May 20, Williams said in a news release. On Monday, according to Williams, county officials upgraded the younger Robinson’s charge to capital murder. They also added a charge of tampering or fabricating physical evidence. She is still in custody at the Coryell County Jail.
The elder Robinson is also being held in lieu of $1 million bonds after being arraigned by a county justice of the peace.
Also arrested by Coryell deputies was Cody Gene Ayers, 42, of Gatesville, who has been charged with tampering with evidence. He was released Wednesday after posting a $20,000 bond, Williams announced.
Multiple law enforcement agencies have been investigating since Romero was declared missing in April. Initially, Romero’s family reported her missing to Waco police and it brought to law enforcement attention that she frequented Gatesville, the release said.
Coryell deputies conducted a welfare check at a residence she was thought to be in Gatesville at the request of the Waco Police Department.
In May, Coryell deputies learned Romero was murdered at the residence they had checked and her body had been disposed of nearby.
Williams announced that as the investigation progresses, more arrests are expected.
