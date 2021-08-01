The Copperas Cove City Council will discuss the possible demolition of two buildings in the city during its meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Buildings slated for demolition, after an asbestos abatement, are the former City Hall and the former Fire Station #2.
Both buildings have “deteriorated to the point occupation and use is not in the best interest of the city,” staff have put in the agenda item for the meeting.
The use of the properties after demolition will be discussed at a future agenda.
City staff are recommending the city hire the services of AmeriVet Enterprises, LLC, of Copperas Cove in the amount of $119,000 for the asbestos abatement and demolition of both buildings.
The Copperas Cove Five Hills Scholarship Program currently stores its float for parades along with float decorations at the former fire station. The council is expected to discuss with city staff options for an alternate storage location during the meeting.
Other items on the agenda include:
- Establish the procedures for the Nov. 2 general election
- Order a special election to fill seat for City Council Place 3 and for the purpose of amending the Home Charter Rule
- Adopt the proposed budget for the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation
A workshop prior to the regular meeting begins at 5 p.m., and the regular meeting begins at 6 p.m., or 10 minutes after conclusion of the workshop.
Seating is available for the public at the council chambers, 508 S. Second St. Those unable to attend in-person can call in to 888-475-4499 using the meeting ID: 986 602 9818. The pass code is 254 547 4221.
Meetings can be viewed on Spectrum Channel 10, and they are also streamed live on the city’s YouTube page.
