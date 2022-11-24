An 8-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy from Uvalde are dead after a multi-vehicle wreck on Interstate 35 Wednesday evening near Troy, police said.
The wreck happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes of the interstate, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Bryan Washko.
"Investigating Troopers stated that multiple cars were stopped due to heavy holiday rush traffic," Washko said in a news release Thursday morning. "A 2017 Nissan Titan pickup truck failed to control speed and collided with multiple vehicles."
The two children were pronounced dead at the scene by Bell County Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield.
Troopers with Texas DPS continue to investigate the fatal accident.
(2) comments
Driver: I hope this accident stays on your mind the rest of your life
Need to fry the driver as. Two kids are gone and families holiday is screwed up for years because some dummy was acting stupid in stopped traffic.
