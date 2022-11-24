ACCIDENT

An 8-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy from Uvalde are dead after a multi-vehicle wreck on Interstate 35 Wednesday evening near Troy, police said.

The wreck happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes of the interstate, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Bryan Washko.

(2) comments

dn61

Driver: I hope this accident stays on your mind the rest of your life

dn61

Need to fry the driver as. Two kids are gone and families holiday is screwed up for years because some dummy was acting stupid in stopped traffic.

