Two young boys were killed on Thursday night when the car in which they were passengers collided with a truck on Business Highway 190 near Killeen and Fort Hood’s main gate, state police said.
“A 2004 Chevrolet pickup, operated by a 17-year-old male from Killeen ... was traveling westbound on (U.S. 190),” according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. “A 2020 Chevrolet Sonic passenger car, operated by a 35-year-old female from Killeen ... was traveling eastbound on (U.S. 190). A 2017 Ford F-350 pickup truck, operated by a 42-year-old male from Kempner ... was traveling eastbound behind the Chevrolet Sonic.”
The driver of the 2004 truck, “for reasons unknown,” made a U-turn in the path of the Sonic and hit that car and the F-350.
“The drivers of the 2004 Chevrolet (pickup) and the 2020 Chevrolet Sonic were transported for serious injuries,” the release shows. “Tragically ... a 10-year-old male along with an 8-year-old male were pronounced deceased. The crash investigation is still active and open.”
The wreck happened near Venable Village, a Fort Hood housing area near the main gate.
A GoFundMe account has been created to raise money for funeral expenses for Devlin Eveleth and Shae Eveleth — the boys killed in the crash. It also said Whitney Locke, their “soon-to-be stepmother” is “alive and fighting for her life.”
“We ask that you keep their families in your thoughts and prayers and appreciate those whom have reached out with their condolences,” Cody Christy, the creator of the GoFundMe account, posted on the page. “Please share this ... if you cannot donate. We will post updates when we can. You can also donate to Shawn’s (CashApp) directly at $eveleth22.”
Shawn Eveleth is the boys’ father. Their mother is Kirstie Eveleth.
“Devin’s heart valve was able to go to another child to save their life!” Christy wrote on the GoFundMe page.
“Devlin is 10, and Shae is 8,” Christy said in an email. “Shae’s full name is Shaemus, but goes by Shae. They were in school at Taylor Creek Elementary. Devlin was in the fourth grade. (He) loved dinosaurs and wanted to be a paleontologist. Shaemus was in the second grade and loved Sonic and drawing and recently decided he wanted to be an artist. And they loved their little brothers with their whole hearts.”
The page was created on Friday morning, and by 2:30 p.m. had raised nearly $9,000. The goal is $30,000.
“Units were dispatched at 6:09 p.m. for the (accident),” according to a news release from Killeen officials. “A Killeen Fire Department rescue response was immediately dispatched by the Bell County Communications Center, which included one tower ladder, one heavy rescue, two paramedic units, one battalion chief, one aeromedical helicopter, and two paramedic EMS supervisors.”
The release shows that two people were taken to Carl R. Darnell Medical Center. Another was taken to AdventHealth, and another was sent to Baylor, Scott & White in Temple.
“Two patients were treated on scene and chose not to be transported to the hospital for further evaluation,” according to the release.
The Killeen Fire Department was assisted on scene by Darnall EMS, Fort Hood Fire Department, Killeen Police Department, and Air Evac 66, the release shows.
Locke and the 17-year-old pickup driver remained hospitalized as of Friday afternoon, according to DPS spokesman Sgt. Bryan Washko. He said troopers are still investigating whether the U-turn was illegal and if any other laws were broken. No arrests or citations had been issued as of Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.