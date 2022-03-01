In Lampasas County, only one of three contested primary races appears to need another go-round on May 24 to determine the apparent winner.
Voters effectively decided two of the three races outright.
In the race for Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, incumbent Misty Wakeman appears to have staved off a runoff against two Republican challengers. Wakeman received a total of 1,057 votes, or 54.3%. Wakeman has been in the position since being appointed in October of 2021.
Challengers James Mercer and Chris Munn finished in second and third place, respectively.
Mercer, who has experience in business, law and the foster care and adoption sector, received a total of 590 votes for 30.3%, and Munn, a certified public accountant, got 300 votes, or 15.4%.
The other race that has effectively been decided is the race for the other contested Justice of the Peace seat — Precinct 4.
In that race, Kempner Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dan Hause received a total of 904 votes, or 62.2%. He finished well ahead of County Constable Gilbert Esparza — 312 votes (21.5%) — and Killeen Police Department homicide detective Matilde Uvalle-Werlinger — 237 (16.3%).
The race that appears headed to a runoff on May 24 is the race for the county clerk. A runoff is needed since none of the candidates received more than 50% of the votes.
After unofficial results, Dianne Miller, the current administrative assistant to County Judge Randy Hoyer, received a total of 1,871 or 47.8%. Finishing not far behind Miller was Dee Ann Crawford, the county’s deputy clerk in the district clerk’s office.
Tasha Bates, the financial and marketing manager of Broken B Erectors, LLC — a small construction company that is owned by her husband, finished third in voting with 397 votes, or 10.1%.
Other candidates expected to win the race for their seats by virtue of facing no primary or general election opponents in November are:
- Randy Hoyer — County Judge
- Edith Wagner Harrison — District Clerk
- Melissa Karcher — County Treasurer
- Paul Maples — County Surveyor
- Jamie Smart — County Commissioner, Precinct 2
- Mark Rainwater — County Commissioner, Precinct 4
- Camron Brister — Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2
All candidates in the county are Republicans. No Democrats filed to run for any of the available seats.
