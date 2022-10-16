Homeless tents

A small tent city of people experiencing homelessness is seen near Walmart on Lowe's Boulevard in Killeen on July 15, 2021. Killeen City Council members Ramon Alvarez and Jessica Gonzalez are proposing adopting an ordinance that probits homeless camping in the city limits.

Prompted by complaints from members of the Killeen Downtown Merchants Association, a pair of City Council members want the governing body to consider adopting an ordinance prohibiting loitering by people experiencing homelessness in the city.

“We’re just trying to figure out the best way to help the police department and property owners keep people off their properties and from camping out at their facilities,” Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez said. “Some cities are being told by police to have ‘no trespassing’ signs posted, and some cities have an ordinance. That’s part of the conversation we’re going to have.”

