Prompted by complaints from members of the Killeen Downtown Merchants Association, a pair of City Council members want the governing body to consider adopting an ordinance prohibiting loitering by people experiencing homelessness in the city.
“We’re just trying to figure out the best way to help the police department and property owners keep people off their properties and from camping out at their facilities,” Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez said. “Some cities are being told by police to have ‘no trespassing’ signs posted, and some cities have an ordinance. That’s part of the conversation we’re going to have.”
Councilman Ramon Alvarez, in a request to place the item on a meeting agenda, said some experiencing homelessness are creating problems downtown.
“I was recently contacted by several downtown business owners and members of the Downtown Merchants Association regarding their most recent experience with area homeless persons. These experiences ranged from defecation outside their buildings, ongoing harassment and damage to their buildings or private property,” Alvarez said in his request.
Gonzalez is making the agenda-item request with Alvarez. He could not be reached for comment.
‘Help our downtown business owners’
“Request the council consider the creation of a no-camping ordinance,” he wrote. “The state has one but after speaking with KPD officers, it is too cumbersome and inefficient to enforce. The city, as home-rule, can be more stringent than the state so by creating our own ordinance, we can tailor it to our community and help our downtown business owners find relief.”
The request by Alvarez and Gonzalez is part of a City Council workshop scheduled for Tuesday. The request is not expected to be discussed in detail but if approved by the council, it could become a full discussion item on a future agenda.
Under Texas law, cities with populations over 5,000 are given the power of self-government as home-rule and general law municipalities.
“We’re actively in the process of trying to work on revitalizing downtown, so what I would say is, ‘Are we going to be criminalizing homelessness?” Killeen Police Department homeless liaison Officer Kyle Moore said. “No. Are we actively working with businesses to try to address the issue? Yes. We will work on ideas together to help get them out of their situation.”
About 70% of the properties downtown are vacant. Bounded on the north by east-west corridor Rancier Avenue and on the south by Veterans Memorial Boulevard, downtown Killeen includes what was the original town founded in 1882 with the arrival of the Gulf, Colorado and Santa Fe Railway.
To redevelop the area, the city in August hired Katlin Kizito as its downtown revitalization director. It’s her job to “help revitalize, revamp and restore economic development programs in downtown and north Killeen,” according to a Killeen news release. “This position called for someone with expertise in transforming and revitalizing historic downtowns and looking for investment areas, someone who knows how to build collaborative programs and partnerships with small businesses, places and people and someone who has a passion for creating well-designed public spaces and community development strategies that will positively transform the area.”
With experience as Main Street director and public relations manager for Fountain Inn, South Carolina, and as neighborhood services coordinator for Greer and assistant to the county administrator for Spartanburg County — both in South Carolina — her position in Killeen was created at the urging of Verdunity CEO Kevin Shepherd, the consultant who drafted the city’s newly approved 2022 comprehensive plan.
‘New tenants moving in’
“What we’re being told is that for some of the properties, we have some new tenants moving in,” Gonzalez said. “Some of the places downtown, the owners are responsible for their properties but they don’t have the proper signage. There’s a lot of red tape, and we are trying to figure out how to make sure we have proper notices to have them moved from that space.”
Moore explained the process for removing people from private property.
“There are some things that are needed to enforce things like criminal trespassing,” he said. “Our community engagement unit is actively working with those businesses in the area to provide information on what they need to know, and signs is one of them.”
But the “no trespassing signs” or other markings warning trespassers they could be prosecuted do not have to be “big and gaudy” and “all around your property,” Moore said.
“It’s just to let people know they can’t be there, essentially. We have things like criminal-trespass letters on file. We keep active logs for businesses that have those letters. When the business is closed, officers on patrol can say, ‘Hey, you can’t be here.’ That gives us the authority to make that happen.”
With hundreds of people experiencing homelessness on any given day in Killeen, that number could quadruple in the next five years if multiple government entities, agencies and nonprofit organizations don’t find a solution, San Antonio consultant Robert Marbut told the City Council in September.
He said about 150 new people experience homelessness in Killeen “every year that Fort Hood is here.”
“It looks like you’re going to double that amount in five years ... if you don’t make a change,” Marbut said. “It looks like the next doubling after that would be about 3.7 years. If changes aren’t made, you’ll probably be quadruple in about nine years.”
‘High chronic number’
“You have an extremely high level of chronicness,” he said. “The average time people spend on the street is extremely high. You have a very high transient rate and a very high chronic number.”
According to a preliminary study conducted through an interlocal agreement between Killeen and Temple city councils that paid him $100,000, Marbut found that almost 16% of the homeless population in Killeen were born in Bell County. Almost 42% had jobs in Bell County before experiencing homelessness, and nearly 65% started experiencing homelessness in Bell County.
In Killeen, the average age of the homeless is 47.6, and they spend almost 13 years in homelessness. Just over 60% are males and almost 19% are veteran.
‘Case-by-case deal’
“Obviously, we have more homeless people than one, so it’s a case-by-case deal,” Moore said. “We are actually working with businesses downtown and with our new community engagement unit to address the camping issues.”
In Killeen, 23.1% stay homeless for two to five years, Marbut has said. For five years or more, 34.4% remain homeless.
“No tents are being put up on city streets and stuff like that,” Moore said. “More or less, you see this homeless person here on a park bench, which is not illegal. But sleeping in front of someone’s business is an issue. If you own a business downtown and you pull up to a homeless person camping in your breezeway, that is an issue. But we’re doing a pretty good job as far as reaching out to those individuals who want to be helped.”
Meanwhile, Killeen officials have released a 3-minute video that shows how it plans to address homelessness here based on the consultant’s findings.
“It is a months-long process and part of the Homeless and Mental Strategic Plan,” according to a news release. “Dr. Robert Marbut Jr. has gathered statistics on those experiencing homelessness in Bell County. He has also conducted focus groups and invited agencies from all over the county to participate, including faith-based groups, service industries, first-responders and school districts.”
Reducing homelessness primarily starts with addressing untreated mental-health issues, substance abuse and domestic violence, the video shows.
Statewide ban
The Texas Tribune reported in August 2021 that three months after Austin voters approved a renewed ban on camping in public spaces through a ballot initiative called Proposition B, the city began enforcing the ordinance — the violation of which is a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $500.
Austin’s enforcement push came less than a month before a statewide ban on public encampments went into effect — a law that followed Gov. Greg Abbott’s repeated criticism of Austin’s decision to repeal the city’s camping ban in 2019, the Tribune reported.
The new state law criminalizes public camping and bans cities from adopting policies that prohibit or discourage enforcing any public camping ban. Cities that adopt such ordinances could risk legal action from the state attorney general and potentially lose state grant money, according to the Tribune.
