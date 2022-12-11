A two-day music festival brought musicians from all over to entertain guests for a great cause at Endeavors in Killeen this weekend.
Saturday’s headliners included amazing reggae from the Cultural Effect Band and down-home blues with T.J. Bell’s Band of Gypsys. Sunday’s line-up included gospel jazz and R&B from Maybelle’s and Michelle Marie and smooth jazz with the Jeff Aycock Band.
Christian rapper Levallois Hamilton was on hand to lend his style of music to the program. The soft-spoken artist talked a little about his passion.
Hamilton has created his own outreach, “Free My City,” and says it is a creative arts-based movement, aimed to empower independent artists, uplift under served youth and revitalize crime-infested communities through the medium of arts and civic service.
“My message is really showing that God is relatable,” Hamilton said. “To share that and my love of music is a powerful opportunity to further develop the entrepreneurs of tomorrow. The Summer Youth Program will help build life skills and confidence in our youth.”
The Soul Arts Collective non-profit two-day Music Fest was sponsored by Armed Forces Natural Hair and Health Expo (AFNNHHE).
Endeavor’s owner Monique Stone was eager to share the opportunities available to kids in the Summer Arts Youth Program.
“With enough donations and partnerships, this non-profit organization can work with kids who show an interest in music, the arts or entertainment to really see and understand what it takes to put on an event,” Stone said. “It’s more than just having talent, you have to know how to showcase it and how to protect it.”
The Summer Arts Youth Program is designed to give area youth an opportunity to follow their dreams and get some first-hand experience with planning, developing and presenting an event for the public. The summer program runs June to July and will offer kids a chance to see what it takes to make it in an entertainment environment.
Stone was eager to talk about their upcoming fundraiser.
“We have 250 tickets to our New Year’s Eve party at The Courtyard by Mariott, Dec. 31.” Stone said.
The line-up for this event includes Ahyonz with guest-host comedian Oreo. The evening will begin when doors open at 8 p.m. and tickets are $75 online at endeavorsvenue.com.
