Levallois Hamilton

Christian rapper Levallois Hamilton performs Sunday at Endeavors. Proceeds will go to the summer arts youth program of Soul Arts Collective.

 Courtesy photo

A two-day music festival brought musicians from all over to entertain guests for a great cause at Endeavors in Killeen this weekend.

Saturday’s headliners included amazing reggae from the Cultural Effect Band and down-home blues with T.J. Bell’s Band of Gypsys. Sunday’s line-up included gospel jazz and R&B from Maybelle’s and Michelle Marie and smooth jazz with the Jeff Aycock Band.

