There were two homicides in Killeen over the weekend, according to police and media reports.
A man was fatally stabbed at the Islamic Community of Greater Killeen, in the 5600 block of South Highway 195, on Saturday afternoon, according to area TV news stations, however, Killeen police have not verified the death with the Herald.
The suspect in the stabbing is in custody, police told KWTX, a CBS affiliate in Waco.
The Killeen Police Department has not answered repeated questions from Herald about the death. As of Monday morning, KPD has not released any information on the death in the form of a news release or social media post.
In what seems to be a separate case, Killeen police are also investigating a “murder” in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane. That call came in about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Killeen Police Department’s daily crime reports available communitycrimemap.com.
The Herald is asking police about both deaths.
If both turn out to be criminal homicides, they would be the 18th and 19th criminal homicides of the year in Killeen.
