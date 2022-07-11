A pair of Killeen City Council members are expected to host a town hall meeting on Saturday at Liberty Christian Center, 4107 Westcliff Road in Killeen.
The event, scheduled for 1 p.m., is scheduled to last two hours, Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson said.
He’ll be joined by District 1 Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez.
Personnel from the city’s development and public works departments and Killeen Police Department staff will attend the meeting to answer questions.
