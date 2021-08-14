Comic enthusiasts in Killeen got their hands on free comics Saturday during the nationwide celebration of Free Comic Book Day.
Some waited outside for comic stores to open, as they did at Book Stan in Killeen, where owner Terry Stanley said around 20 people were waiting in line when he opened.
For Free Comic Book Day, comic companies create comics specific for the occasion as a way to showcase themselves or some of their work.
Each customer could select up to five free comics from a variety of titles.
The Free Comic Book Day website showed 51 titles available this year.
By around 1:45 p.m., Book Stan had approximately 20 titles left.
Stanley said sometimes the event helps to draw people into the world of comic books.
“It’s brought a lot of people into the store,” Stanley said.
Normally, Free Comic Book Day is held on the first Saturday in May, but the last two have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I really didn’t know how it was going to go this time back, because we didn’t get a lot of feedback from people,” he said. “But it’s been real good.”
The first Free Comic Book Day was on May 4, 2002.
America’s Heroes Comics & Games in Killeen also participated in the event.
