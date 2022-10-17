Two Killeen ISD students were arrested Monday after allegedly threatening three area schools.
A Patterson Middle School student and a Chaparral High School student were arrested and charged with making terroristic threats, a third-degree felony, according to an email sent to parents from Chaparral High School principal Gina Brown Monday.
“The students have already been taken into custody and transported to the juvenile detention center,” Brown said in her statement to parents. “We take any threat to school safety seriously. Parents, please help us to make sure students know that if they ever make a threat against the school, they will be charged to the fullest extent possible. The safety of everyone on campus is always our highest priority, and no threat such as this will ever be tolerated in Killeen ISD.”
Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya confirmed the arrests Monday afternoon.
“KISD received anonymous tips around 11:30 p.m. Sunday about a potential Instagram threat against three KISD campuses,” Maya said. “KISD Police and school safety worked overnight to determine the threat was not credible and had a list of potential suspects by morning. Early this morning the principals of Patterson Middle School, Chaparral High School, and Harker Heights High School sent messages to their parents and employees informing them that the threat was not credible. A little after 10:00 a.m. a follow up message was sent to the same group with additional information to include the arrest of two students that were involved.”
