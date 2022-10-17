Harker Heights High School

Harker Heights High School was seen in 2015. 

 Eric Shelton | Herald

Two Killeen ISD students were arrested Monday after allegedly threatening three area schools.

A Patterson Middle School student and a Chaparral High School student were arrested and charged with making terroristic threats, a third-degree felony, according to an email sent to parents from Chaparral High School principal Gina Brown Monday.

