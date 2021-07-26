In separate incidents, two Killeen men have been charged with assault of a public servant after allegedly attacking two Killeen police officers.
According to an arrest affidavit, the first incident occurred on July 22. Two officers responded to Fourth Street and Dean Avenue in regards to a man suspected of criminal trespass at a business. Police later found and identified the man as 23-year-old John Luis Fermin-Diaz.
Police said they asked Fermin-Diaz to perform a search on his bag, and found a green leafy substance consistent with marijuana, the affidavit said. At that time, officers attempted to arrest him. Fermin-Diaz tried to evade, and began struggling. During the struggle, police said Fermin-Diaz gained control of one of the officer’s tasers. Police said he also bit one of the officers.
The offer sustained a visible injury to his hand, according to the affidavit.
Evenutally, officers were able to restrain Fermin-Diaz, who was booked into the Bell County Jail.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set his bail at $100,000.
In an unrelated incident, police responded to a burglary on July 24 at a residence in Killeen.
When police arrived, they identified the suspect as 34-year-old Philemon Lee Delouise, who was bleeding and had injuries to his arm, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police rode with Delouise and EMS to a local hospital for medical treatment. Police said he became unruly when he got into a hospital room, and threatened to kill one of the officers.
Delouise then got off of his hospital bed and struck the officer in the face. Police said the confrontation was caught on the officer’s body camera.
The officer received medical treatment that night, the affidavit said Monday.
Delouise was booked into the Bell County Jail. Cooke set his bail at $100,000.
In other arraignments Monday:
Brandon Maurice Bullard was arrested and charged with driving while intoxcicated with a child under 15. Cooke set his bail at $20,000.
Jayson Demond Ford Jr. was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana. Cooke set his bail at $20,000.
