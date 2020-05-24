A Coryell grand jury indicted two men on separate armed kidnapping charges in Gatesville, according to the county’s May indictment list.
Robert Warner Cross, 47, and Craig Ryan Davis, 30, of Shepherd, each are facing one charge of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony, after police said they abducted women and threatened to kill them.
Cross
Gatesville police were called on Jan. 27 to the 500 block of State School Road in reference to an armed suspect identified as Cross, according to the arrest affidavit.
There, a woman told police that on Jan. 25, Cross “pointed a gun at her while in Waco (and told) her to take him to her parent’s house” in the 500 block of State School Road. While there, Cross kept the woman “under his control by threatening to kill her and her parents,” according to the arrest affidavit.
He allegedly told the woman that if she tried to run or call the police, “he would wage war and shoot everyone and die in a blaze of glory.”
Police found a handgun in the bedroom next to the bed where Cross had been sleeping, police said.
Davis
Coryell County deputies said that, last year, Davis kept his ex-girlfriend hostage and beat her for several days at her family ranch in Gatesville.
On Aug. 6, 2019, a Coryell County detective spoke with the alleged victim, who had visible bruises, marks and scratches on her body, according to the arrest affidavit. The woman told police that the incident began on Aug. 2, 2019, when Davis arrived at her family’s ranch.
She told police that, at first, things were fine but then a verbal argument began.
“They started arguing over other men she was friends with,” police said. “(Davis) made her post on Facebook that she was with the love of her life, Craig Davis. In the comments, she stated, ‘someone help me.’”
The victim’s friends and family began calling law enforcement to look for her.
“At some point, her phone was broken and she could not call 911,” according to the affidavit.
The woman told police that until she was able to escape on Aug. 4, 2019, Davis punched, kicked and choked her, slammed her head into cabinets and walls and beat her with a rolling pin and pan before pointing a 12-gauge shotgun at her and threatening to kill her.
The victim “stated she wasn’t allowed to leave and feared he would shoot her if she tried,” according to the affidavit.
At one point, the victim was able to convince Davis that people would be looking for her. She dropped Davis at a family member’s house and told him she would come back once she picked up her children but she instead went to her ex-husband’s house where deputies had arrived to take a report and transport her to the hospital.
Also indicted by a Coryell County grand jury, in unrelated cases, were:
Terrance Damon Young, 37, of Killeen, on charge of bail jumping and failure to appear on felony charge.
Daniel Brandon Mersiovsky, 40, of Temple, on a charge of theft of property more than $2,500 but less than $30,000.
Brandon Dale Trotter, 38, of Gatesville, on a charge of theft of property, more than $30,000 but less than $150,000.
Eric Lamonte Armand, 31, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams.
Richard Tucker Beavers, 30, of Copperas Cove, on three counts of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person.
Brian Anthony Mezzacappa, 31, of Lampasas, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams.
Markevious Rayshun Myers, 19, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of burglary of a habitation.
Joseph Anthony Maultsby, 58, of Copperas Cove, on one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and one count of indecency with a child by exposure.
Edith Louise Tratt, 48, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of tampering or fabricating evidence.
Brandon Marcus Turner, 35, of Kempner, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Michael Anthony Wallace, 36, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of theft of property more than $2,500 with previous convictions.
Justin Earl Kepler, 32, of Lampasas, on a charge of online solicitation of a minor.
Jesse Franklin Quidachay, 38, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of online solicitation of a minor.
Matthew Forrest Jarrett, 32, of College Station, on a charge of bail jumping and failure to appear on felony charge.
Johnny Ray Cupp, 33, on charges of terroristic threat against a peace officer or judge, aggravated assault against a public servant and resisting arrest, search or transport.
Jerry Dewayne Smith, 42, on a charge of assault of a family or household member.
Makiesha Renee Branham, 45, on a charge of burglary of a habitation.
Adrian Rodriguez-Bolanos, 22, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams.
Lance Tyler Anderson, 21, on a charge of accident involving death.
Eddie De La Rosa Rodriguez, 37, of Killeen, on three charges of burglary of a habitation, and two charges of theft of a firearm.
Richard Glenn Houston, 51, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams.
Michael Patrick Holmes, 32, on a charge of assault of a family or household member.
Patrick Howard Martin, 36, on a charge of injury to a child, disabled or elderly person.
Gage Anthony Theiler, 26, on a charge of assault of a family or household member.
Brandy Kay Walke-Wheeles, 42, on two charges of terroristic threat of a public servant.
Cody Alan Walters, 31, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Vincent Shawn James, 51, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
James Lee Tennison, 30, on a charge of assault of a pregnant person.
Jovan Xavier Henderson, 32, on a charge of assault of a family or household member.
Frankie Felan, 30, of Cottonwood Shores, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Shakur Shaqawane McGee, 26, on a charge of robbery.
Leo Anthony Mata, 47, of San Antonio, on two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.
Michael Dean Lewis, 44, of Waco, on a charge of sex offender’s duty to register.
Marlene Kornegay, 62, of Gatesville, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Douglas Edward Sweeton, 62, of Crawford, on a charge of accident involving injury.
Oscar Javier Aparicio, 41, of San Antonio, on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child by contact.
Jose Mario Gonzalez, 40, of Nolanville, on a charge of theft of property more than $2,500.
Kevin Lamar Edwards, 27, of Harker Heights, on charges of burglary of a habitation and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Wylon Luke Joy, 39, of Kerrville, on charges of tampering or fabricating evidence and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Elizabeth Marie Villegas, 34, of Gatesville, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Isaac Figueroa, 28, of Round Rock, on a charge of online solicitation of a minor.
Josef James Dilly, 32, on a charge of online solicitation of a minor.
Victor Manuel Vascot, 46, on a charge of online solicitation of a minor.
Franklin Calvin Jones, 44, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Frederick Joseph Tallman Jr., 53, of Killeen, on charges of forgery of a financial instrument and possession of a controlled substance more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams.
Andrew Paul Mobley, 36, of Orange, on a charge of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance more than 4 grams but less than 400 grams.
