HARKER HEIGHTS — Central Texas College Police Academy graduates Jason Hume and Justin Smith are the latest to be sworn in as officers with the Harker Heights Police Department.
A ceremony, led by HHPD Chief Phil Gadd, was held Friday afternoon in the Activities Center at the Stewart C. Meyer Public Library and was attended by several city staff, council members, fellow police officers and residents.
Hume, a native of Connecticut, told the Herald he came to Texas for better opportunities and more prosperity.
“My family has a legacy of public involvement mainly through the military. I’m the first one in the family to become a police officer,” he said.
Smith came to Texas from Salem, Missouri, by way of the military through Fort Hood.
“I wanted to pursue a higher standard and found it here with the Harker Heights Police Department,” he said.
Both of the officers have been through 23 weeks of classroom training at the academy and now will go through 16 weeks of preparation in the field.
Gadd told the officers during the ceremony that police work is rapidly changing.
“Today, we are going through difficult times in our country. Every action you take is under the microscope. Every time we turn on the news, it seems the national media is out for blood and looking for any bad thing they can find about police officers,” Gadd said.
“I want you to know that our citizens strongly support us as does our city government. You’ll also be provided some of the finest training available from our outstanding field training officers,” the chief said.
