The Killeen Police Department is investigating two separate fatal shootings that occurred on Monday.
The first one occurred at 5:10 a.m., when officers were dispatched to the 600 block of West Green Avenue in reference to a gunshot victim. When officers got to the residence, they saw a man, later identified as 35-year-old Christopher McWhoter, suffering from a gunshot wound.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and a male acquaintance were involved in a verbal altercation that became physical. During the altercation, the two males struggled over a handgun when the gun went off, striking the victim,” said KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
McWhoter was pronounced dead by medical personnel.
Hours later, Killeen police went to the 2800 block of Kerrville Court around 9:05 p.m., according to Miramontez.
Police went to the residence near Elms Road, west of Hitchrock Drive, for a call of shots fired. When officers got to the residence, they saw a man on the ground in front of the residence.
Police said the man, who was identified as Ricky Darnell Ball, 30, had a gunshot wound and was not breathing.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced the man dead at 9:49 p.m. Monday.
Police are investigating both as a criminal homicides.
The total number of criminal homicides are now at 15 in Killeen so far in 2020. There were a total of 16 in 2019.
Anyone with information on either shootings should call Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, Miramontez said.
People wishing to make an anonymous tip can do so by downloading the P3Tips App for iOS or Android systems.
Previous 2020 Killeen Homicides
Jan. 8 — 32-year-old Michael Cirilo was shot at his home in the 2200 block of Jennifer Drive in central Killeen near West Jasper Drive.
Jan. 14 — 2-month-old Quan Kendrick Scott was killed, police said, when the child’s caretaker threw him into his car seat, fracturing his skull.
Feb. 9 — 63-year-old Ann Evans was shot at her home in the 400 block of Wisconsin Street near North Gilmer Street in Killeen.
Feb. 10 — 27-year-old John Dearmontrice Mitchell was stabbed at his home in the 2300 block of Andover Drive near South Fort Hood Street in Killeen.
Feb. 10 — 19-year-old Teckla Domesca was shot at his home in the 1000 block of Cedar Drive near East Rancier Avenue.
March 1 — 20-year-old Shelby Jones was shot at a nightclub in the 4300 block of South Fort Hood Street. Jones died at a nearby convenience store in the 3200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
March 14 — 22-year-old Asia Cline, 23-year-old Shaquan Markell Allred and 23-year-old Freddy Beningo Delacruz Jr. were shot in a triple homicide at the Summerlyn Apartments in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue in Killeen.
March 16 — 22-year-old Terrance Darnell Iles was shot in the 2900 block of Lake Road in north Killeen.
March 23 — 22-year-old Michael Steven Wardrobe was shot at his home in the 3700 block of Dustin Court near Elms Road in Killeen.
March 29 — 20-year-old Kaitlyn Silverio, of Temple, was shot in the 3300 block of Hereford Lane.
May 4 — 58-year-old Kevin Anton Davis was shot in the 1200 block of Goodhue Drive.
