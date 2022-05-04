A new convenience store chain is now operating in Killeen.
As of last Thursday, both QuikTrip locations in town were open for business.
Aisha Jefferson-Smith, the spokeswoman of QuikTrip, said the Killeen locations are both newer designs — called the “Generation 3S model” — which are approximately 4,900 square feet with nine gasoline dispensers for customers to fuel up.
The stores are “equipped with QT Kitchens that offer made fresh to order food and drink items, we will also offer grab and go freshly crafted sandwiches, salads, and wraps that will occupy your taste buds, or spoil yourself with our scrumptious donuts and pastries,” Jefferson-Smith said. “We look forward to being great partners in the community.”
One gas station is at the intersection of Central Texas Expressway and Stan Schlueter Loop, and the other gas station is at the intersection of Clear Creek Road and Watercrest Road.
