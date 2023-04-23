Two candidates are running in the general election for Killeen Independent School District school board Place 4.

Incumbent Marvin Rainwater, 77, is the current placeholder and is running for reelection. He is a retired school administrator and has worked in various capacities at all campus levels for over 43 years. He has a master’s degree in education

don76550

Removing Rainwater would be a great improvement

THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

[yawn][yawn][yawn][yawn][yawn]

MAJAG89

Rainwater: “....I have always worked with the Board to support classroom teacher by advocating for fewer tasks for teachers, and more free time for teacher planning..”

Except that on 28 April 2020 Mr. Rainwater made the motion to eliminate 155 teaching positions from the 2021 staffing allocations over unfounded fears of budgetary concerns for the 2021 school year budget. The motion passed 7-0.

The move increased student to teacher ratios in grades 5 through 12 to 26:1 (thereby INCREASING teacher tasks) and resulted in the KISD having a $72M budget surplus.

It’s time for a CHANGE.

