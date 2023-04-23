Two candidates are running in the general election for Killeen Independent School District school board Place 4.
Incumbent Marvin Rainwater, 77, is the current placeholder and is running for reelection. He is a retired school administrator and has worked in various capacities at all campus levels for over 43 years. He has a master’s degree in education
His challenger, Henry “Hank” Perry Jr., 50, is a retired U.S. Army colonel and is currently a senior manager with Amazon. Perry is a parent to three KISD students — two of which have now graduated — and has a master’s degree.
What are the top three major issues facing KISD? What would you propose, if elected, to address them?
Perry: KISD’s TEA Rating of a “C” is unacceptable; We must have support for discipline in the classroom; Hiring the next Superintendent is a critical decision for our district. With my military and corporate experience, I will bring the necessary leadership and strategic planning expertise to our board of trustees. I believe the seven members of the school board must listen to parents, teachers, and students in order to set policies that ensure KISD is a world-class organization. Focus on Culture, People, and Process as we drive continuous improvement across the district.
Rainwater: Student performance, teacher burn out and stress and the budget picture is uncertain for coming years. I have always worked with the Board to support classroom teacher by advocating for fewer tasks for teachers, and more free time for teacher planning. The budget picture is unknown; state funding, possible loss of impact aid will be difficult for KISD. I will work to keep our teachers in the classrooms and not student to teachers ratios.
Why should voters elect you? What specific qualities do you possess that would make you a good leader?
Perry: I ask for your vote because we need change and someone with a different perspective. I spent 26 years in the military and have commanded large organizations, including serving as the Fort Hood Garrison Commander. For the past 21 months I have worked in a large business at the corporate level. I am a family man married for 25 years with children who have all been part of KISD. I want to serve our community (children, parents/guardians, and teachers). The success of KISD is absolutely critical for our community!
Rainwater: Additionally, I have been a classroom teacher, counselor, football coach. These experiences provide me a profound understanding of the systems of schools. These experiences provide me insights to board decisions which impact KISD for years to come. My focus is through the lens of supporting our students and classroom teachers. Aids, custodians, bus drivers, crossing guards, each support our students in their unique and power ways and must be supported. Teachers, support staff must be paid a livable wage, and a salary commensurate to their responsibilities. Teacher burn out is real, the day to day tasks of teachers is simply an arduous task! I support eliminating needless tasking, and freeing teacher’s time to plan and work with students and parents.
If elected, what are some things you would advocate for from the district?
Perry: I hear time and again from parents and teachers who believe we need to do more for our elementary-aged students for reading. Reading is foundational to success for each student and we must get our kids reading well as early as possible. I also believe the overall TEA rating for our district must improve. Staffing shortages and teacher turnover are concerns that I believe are tied to how we support discipline in the classroom. We must make a great hiring decision for the next Superintendent.
Rainwater: I have been clear about my positions in questions in questions 1, 2.
If elected, what would you do to bring more students to Killeen schools?
Perry: With the correct strategy, focus, and planning, I believe all aspects of Culture, People, and Process will improve. With overall improvement, we will prove that KISD is a wonderful place to educate children and families will want to live in our community.
Rainwater: Quality programs, student successes, parental support, student disciple and bring folks to our community. KISD has an Early College High School, Five Stem schools, a Career Center, an excellent Fine Arts program, competitive UIL athletic programs, a focus on school safety each contributing to the successes of our school communities. These factors will draw families to KISD.
Do you believe the school board does a good job with transparency with the community? Please explain.
Perry: This is something that can always improve. Our community demands and deserves maximum transparency within the bounds of the law. Parents/Guardians must be heard and their input valued as hard decisions are made by the board of trustees. I will always place the children, parents/guardians, and staff at the center of my decision-making if elected to the KISD School Board, Place 4.
Rainwater: Yes I believe KISD does a good job with transparency. Information is easily available for those taking time to read the KISD website, or contact school officials. KISD can always get better, and I feel we are.
Removing Rainwater would be a great improvement
[yawn][yawn][yawn][yawn][yawn]
Rainwater: “....I have always worked with the Board to support classroom teacher by advocating for fewer tasks for teachers, and more free time for teacher planning..”
Except that on 28 April 2020 Mr. Rainwater made the motion to eliminate 155 teaching positions from the 2021 staffing allocations over unfounded fears of budgetary concerns for the 2021 school year budget. The motion passed 7-0.
The move increased student to teacher ratios in grades 5 through 12 to 26:1 (thereby INCREASING teacher tasks) and resulted in the KISD having a $72M budget surplus.
It’s time for a CHANGE.
