State police with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating two separate fatal accidents outside of Copperas Cove, according to public information officer Sgt. Bryan Washko.
Washko said via phone that the first one was a three-vehicle accident with one confirmed fatality early Tuesday on State Highway 9.
Later in the morning, Washko said another fatal accident was reported near the Coryell County-Lampasas County line.
Washko could not provide further details as both are still being investigated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.