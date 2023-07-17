Two teenagers died along a stretch of Interstate 14 between Killeen and Copperas Cove early Monday, state police said.
Nakoda Cheyenne Layton, 18, of Troy was driving eastbound on I-14 early Monday morning and failed to drive in a single lane, Sgt. Bryan Washko of the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement Monday.
The 2006 Dodge Ram truck Layton was driving left the roadway, traveled down an embankment and flipped over, ejecting Layton and a 17-year-old female passenger. Justice of the Peace Bill Price pronounced both victims deceased at 1:03 a.m. Monday.
Police did not release the passenger’s name.
The accident happened about 12:52 a.m. near Bell Tower Drive near mile marker 278, close to West Fort Cavazos. According to one witness, more than one lane of traffic had been closed as emergency vehicles and personnel worked the scene.
According to DPS troopers neither Layton nor his passenger were wearing seat belts.
“The crash investigation is still active and ongoing at this time,” Washko said.
