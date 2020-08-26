Killeen-area residents could see a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
“The current track of Tropical Storm Laura will be around the East Texas area,” said David Bonnette, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service. “Our area will be on the drier side of the storm and the north will bring in breezes to the area.”
Bonnette said the Killeen area might see some precipitation later today from the remnants of Tropical Storm Marco.
“Marco right now has low pressure,” he said. “There will be some spotty showers and thunderstorms because of, it but a small chance.”
Tropical Storm Laura is currently a Category 1 Hurricane scheduled to make landfall Wednesday night to parts of Texas and Louisiana.
“Laura currently is tracked at 75 mph winds,” said Bonnette. “It is foreshadowed to be a Category 3 once it makes landfall but it wont impact our area.”
Today’s forecast will have a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny skies, with a high near 96, heat index values as high as 101. Wednesday night will have partly cloudy skies, with a low around 75.
Thursday’s forecast will have a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny skies, with a high near 97. Thursday night will have mostly clear skies, with a low around 78.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Friday: High near 103, Low around 78.
Saturday: High near 101, Low around 77.
Sunday: High near 100, Low around 78.
