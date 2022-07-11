Monday is expected to be the hottest day this week with a high near 105 under sunny skies. Winds will be mild from the south, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Monday evening will be mostly clear with a low around 79 as winds turn around to the east southeast overnight.
“A slight chance of rain Wednesday to Friday,” Meteorologist Daniel Huckaby with the National Weather Service Fort Worth said Sunday. “Unfortunately, the best chance is Thursday at only 20%.”
Tuesday, temperatures will be near 103 under sunny skies. South winds will pick up slightly from 5 to 10 mph turning east in the afternoon. Temperatures in the evening should drop to around 78 with winds becoming south after midnight with gusts as high as 20 mph.
On Wednesday, the high is expected to be near 101 with south southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday afternoon, winds could gust as high as 20 mph before changing to south-southwest breezes. Lows should be around 77 as winds change to east-southeast then back to the south after midnight.
A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms is predicted after 1 p.m. Thursday. Conditions are expected to be sunny and hit a high near 99 with southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Thursday night should be mostly clear with a low around 76.
Friday is expected to be sunny with a high near 97 and a low around 76 under mostly clear skies.
The forecast for Saturday is sunny with a high near 98.
“Closer to normal high temperatures continue with a chance of more triple digit numbers in Killeen next week,” said Huckaby.
Bell County drought conditions vary by region. The area which includes Copperas Cove, Killeen and Harker Heights is listed in exceptional drought while Belton and Temple remain in extreme drought, according to statistics published by the National Integrated Drought Information System at https://www.drought.gov/states/texas.
Extreme drought includes low soil moisture and large cracks, dust and sand storms possible and crop reports of “failure to germinate, decreased yields in irrigated and dryland crops.” Exceptional drought includes widespread crop loss, dead rangeland and extreme sensitivity to fire danger.
The drought conditions have taken their toll on area lakes, as well. Water levels at Belton Lake sit at 83.8% full with a surface area of 10,926 acres, compared to the same date last year at 100% full and a surface area of nearly 11,700 acres.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake sits at 83.5% full with a surface area of 5,480 acres, compared to the same date last year at 100% full and a surface area of nearly 6,200 acres.
