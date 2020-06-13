A Killeen teen outreach center hosted a celebration to honor around 20 area graduating seniors.
The celebration Friday night was held at the Adolescents and Young Adults Drinking and Driving, or AYADD, Outreach Center.
Sandra Minor, executive director of the outreach center, said the staff wanted to honor the seniors because of what they have been through this academic year.
“AYADD decided to do a graduation celebration, because these seniors have been deprived of their prom, senior gatherings, senior graduation, of course,” she said.
The celebration featured several speakers, including Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra and Killeen Chief of Police Charles Kimble.
“They didn’t ask for this,” Minor said. “So, AYADD wanted to celebrate them.”
Each senior was given a Class of 2020 cloth mask, a small gift bag on the table and a larger gift bag.
Inside the larger gift bags were signed memorabilia from Robert Griffin III, a former Copperas Cove quarterback who is currently in the NFL.
Griffin’s mother, and president of the RG3 Foundation, Jackie Griffin, also attended and was scheduled to speak.
The gift bags also included $25 gift cards.
Kevin Arellano, the salutatorian for Shoemaker High School was at the celebration. He said he thought the celebration was a neat idea.
“I appreciate it, because we don’t really get to walk the stage like we normally would,” he said. “This is something that’s really nice — again, appreciated by everyone.”
Arellano is set to attend the University of Texas at Austin and double major in neuroscience and biology.
Belton High School graduate Asia Miller was also at the celebration, and she also appreciated the recognition.
“It’s nice to know that people are still considering us and thinking about us, even though we didn’t have a normal graduation,” she said.
Miller will be attending Prairie View A&M University near Houston to major in nursing.
