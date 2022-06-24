Nearly two dozen new peace officers and deputies will soon hit the workforce as new members of their respective police department or sheriff’s department. A total of 20 cadets graduated Friday from the Basic Peace Officer Course, Class 2022-Bravo at Central Texas College in Killeen.
“This way of life is not for everyone. It is not just a job you apply for one day because you’re bored, or even a career you randomly pick one day,” said Joseph Mees, the class president. “This is something that chooses you. It is a piece of you that had been missing that has now been filled.”
Mees, who will be a deputy with the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office, took home other hardware along with being class president. Director of the course Clifton Osborne recognized Mees as the recipient of the Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie Top Gun Award — given to the top marksman — and the Top Gear Award — given to the best driver of the course.
John Reza of the Lampasas Police Department was recognized as the honor graduate of the course.
Among the graduates, some will be part of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office and the Kempner Police Department — among other departments. None of them will go to the Killeen Police Department, which runs its own academy.
Deputy Andrew Berumen, who is with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, said he was excited to graduate from the CTC course and get to work.
“It is a dream come true — for sure,” he said. “But I know it’s what God wanted me to do in life and here I am doing it.”
Berumen said he pursued a career with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department because he is a native of the area.
“It’s just right for me to be there in the community that I grew up in, to know everything that goes on there, it’s where I belong,” he said.
Also joining Mees in the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is Miller Shaffer, a resident of one of the rural communities near Gatesville. For Shaffer, becoming a deputy was a logical career choice.
“I’ve worked in the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office jail for about two years now,” he said. “And I’ve gotten so much support from my peers and my sergeants, lieutenants and all that, and it’s great.”
Shaffer said being a peace officer is a lifelong dream and that he wants to show the community that he is not just there to put people in jail but to also help them.
Rep. Brad Buckley, who represents State House District 54, gave the keynote address. Drawing on the memory of one of his favorite TV shows growing up, Buckley said the police car in the show always had the phrase “To serve and protect” on the side of it, but he proposed an addition to that: inspire.
“You have the opportunity to go out into your communities — whether they be an urban area or a rural area — and to inspire the next generation to follow in your footsteps,” Buckley said. “When you look around the state of Texas, we need more of you. We need others to choose that pathway to protect and serve, and our communities need you more than ever.”
Joining the Kempner Police Department, Aspen Walker has been living in Copperas Cove since getting out of the military in 2016.
“When I heard about Kempner being small, I kind of wanted to start in a small department,” Walker said. “And then the things I’ve seen — Kempner progress in the last couple years ... and I want to be part of that change.”
He said becoming a police officer and starting his first day had him excited and nervous at the same time.
The list of graduates from the course are:
Raymond L. Anderson (Taylor Police Department)
Andrew J. Berumen (Bell County Sheriff’s Department)
Brandon S. English (Lampasas Police Department)
John W. Geis (Brown County Sheriff’s Department)
Jeremy A. Gleason (Independent)
Davis L. Golden (Taylor Police Department)
Kyle D. Gottschalk (Independent)
Dakota R. Guzman (Bell County Sheriff’s Department)
Daryl K. Kossie (Williamson County Sheriff’s Department)
Joseph S. Mees (Coryell County Sheriff’s Office)
Mary K. Minnick (Bell County Sheriff’s Department)
Elbert W. Powell Jr. (Independent)
Aaron S. Reyna (Burnet Police Department)
John G. Reza (Lampasas Police Department)
Miller B. Shaffer (Coryell County Sheriff’s Office)
Jameson C. Varnado (Lampasas Police Department)
Grady L. Vasquez (Brownwood Police Department)
James P. Venardos (Independent)
Aspen M. Walker (Kempner Police Department)
Nakita D. Ware (Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.