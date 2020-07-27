Killeen-area residents could expect to see a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the area after 1 p.m. today.
The total rainfall for Sunday as of 4 p.m. was 1.5 to 2 inches.
“This is caused by the tropical environment from Hurricane Hanna,” said Patricia Sanchez, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service. “When you combine diurnal (day-time) convections and the tropical environment from Hurricane Hanna it causes these showers to happen.”
The rainfall was welcomed as four grass fires along the highway between west Killeen and Harker Heights started on Saturday shortly after 11 a.m.
“I believe it helped with fire conditions,” said Clayton Brooks, a Killeen Fire Department battalion fire chief. “The fire dangers are still too high because of the accumulation of hot, dry days but the rainfall was not enough to lessen them.”
Today’s forecast will be and thunderstorms, partly sunny, with a high near 93, heat index values as high as 98 and calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Monday night’s forecast will be partly cloudy, with a low around 75 and southeast winds of 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.
Tuesday’s forecast will have a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny, with a high near 94 and south southwest winds around 5 mph. Tuesday night’s forecast will be partly cloudy, with a low around 76 and south southeast winds of 5 to 10 mph.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Wednesday: High near 97, Low around 77
Thursday: High near 97, Low around 77
Friday: High near 100, Low around 78.
