Gatesville police are investigating the case of a 20-year-old woman who was found dead in a city water lift station last weekend.
The woman was identified as Angelica Uriarte, who was reported missing by her family on Feb. 3, Gatesville police said in a news release on Thursday.
Gatesville police and Coryell County paramedics were dispatched at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday to the Gatesville lift station located in the 100 block of Old Fort Gates Road in reference to an unconscious female, according to the release. A lift station is a pumping station that moves water from a lower elevation to a higher elevation.
“When officers arrived on scene, they located a deceased, fully clothed female, lying face down, on the south side of the lift station. The officers noted that there were no obvious signs of trauma found on the woman’s body. She was identified as Angelica Uriarte, age 20, of Gatesville. Justice of the Peace, Coy Latham, ordered that her body be sent to Dallas for an Autopsy,” the release said.
The preliminary autopsy results found no trauma or other indication of foul play, but did find signs that indicated that the victim suffered from hypothermia. Final autopsy results are still pending, and Gatesville Police Chief Nathan Gohlke said his department is still investigating the case.
Uriarte’s family reported her missing after she failed to come home on the night of Feb. 2, police said. Her family reported that she was last seen about 10 p.m. Feb. 2 “walking away from the Cefco Convenience Store, located in the 4600 block of South Hwy 36,” according to the release.
