There are fewer than 30 days left to respond to the 2020 Census. The final day for residents to respond is Sept. 30, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The Census Bureau had requested an extension to Oct. 31, but media specialist in the Dallas region Vincent Catron said the request had been denied.
By law, the final numbers will go to President Donald Trump by Dec. 31.
The Census counts help determine how much federal money goes to state and local entities, and it also helps determine how many representatives are in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“If households are not counted, Texas could miss out on its share of hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding and it could also affect Texas’ apportionment in Congress,” Catron said in a news release earlier in the week.
In August, census workers began going door-to-door to attempt to reach residents who had yet to self-respond. Normally, the census workers are doing non-response follow-ups beginning in July, Catron said Friday.
For those who are not home, census workers will leave notice of their visit with information for how to self-respond.
The Census Bureau has also had representatives making phone calls and leaving voicemails for those who do not answer, as well as mailing out a seventh mailer which includes a paper questionnaire, the release said.
Representatives of the Mobile Questionnaire Assistance program have visited places such as grocery stores, food banks, libraries, unemployment offices, back-to-school drives and houses of worship to assist with filling out the questionnaire and answering questions.
As of Thursday, according to data from the Census Bureau website, the response rate for the state of Texas was 60.7%.
Locally, Bell County had a response rate of 61%, Lampasas County had a response rate of 60.9% and Coryell County had a response rate of 59.9%.
On the city level, through Thursday, the response rates are:
- Killeen: 59.7%
- Harker Heights: 64.6%
- Fort Hood: No data
- Belton: 53.4%
- Nolanville: 64.7%
- Copperas Cove: 66.9%
- Gatesville: 61.5%
- Lampasas: 65.7%
- Kempner: 59.1%
Self-response can be conducted online or by phone. The website is my2020census.gov. Call 844-330-2020 for English, 844-468-2020 for Spanish, 844-392-2020 for Korean and 844-467-2020 for deaf or hard of hearing. Go to https://2020census.gov/en/contact-us.html for a list of all languages and phone numbers.
