As area residents browsed the shelves of fireworks stands looking for their favorite pyrotechnics, workers of the stands said fireworks sales are up this year.
Leslye Clark was helping run the Mr. W Fireworks shop in north Killeen on Farm-to-Market 439.
It is the second year she has been helping at the shop.
Clark said sales at their stand have been up significantly from last year.
“No one’s doing, like, their fireworks shows,” she said Friday of her speculation for the sales increase. “So people are having to pretty much do it themselves.”
Clark said the biggest sellers this year have been what they call the “final showing,” fireworks packed with 500 grams of pyrotechnics.
“That’s the biggest you can buy,” Clark said.
Elizabeth Froggé, who works at the same shop as Clark, has noticed the same thing.
“We’re selling a lot of big fireworks this year,” Froggé said.
Clark and Froggé said they have also sold a lot of family-oriented, kid-friendly items, such as sparklers.
Froggé said she anticipated the Fourth of July to be a busy day.
“Today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday), we’re probably going to see well over 200 (customers) each day.
Clark said their fireworks shop has seen many repeat customers this year, some who have purchased several hundred dollars worth of fireworks.
Leeann Barkley was at the Mr. W Fireworks shop off Interstate Highway 195 in south Killeen purchasing fireworks on Saturday.
“We’ve got a lot of kids that like seeing stuff go up in the air, so we did some of them last night, but I didn’t buy a lot so that’s why I figured we’d get what we can,” Barkley said. “I know since COVID-19, a lot of things are shut down and I want them to still enjoy the Fourth.”
Ryan Park was selling fireworks at the American Fireworks stand off state Highway 195 in south Killeen and the stand did not have many fireworks left on Saturday afternoon.
“We sold out most of our fireworks yesterday about 6 o’clock,” Park said. “Our biggest sale was around $4,000.” He said they sold around 200 boxes of fireworks total.
Park has been selling fireworks for five years, and he said he sells out every year but normally not as quickly as he did this year.
“We usually sell out on the Fourth, we do about 80% of our sales on the third and Fourth, mostly about 50% on the Fourth,” Park said.
“With this whole coronavirus thing happening, I guess people were just locked in their house too long and they wanted fireworks.”
