Texas Drought

Dry grass was seen in Harker Heights in this 2018 photo. According to the National Weather Service, 2022 is on track to be one of the driest years in Killeen on record.

2022 is on track to be the second driest year Killeen has experienced in 72 years of record keeping, the National Weather Service confirmed Friday.

Between Jan. 1 and Oct. 6, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, Killeen recorded 9.41 inches of rain — more than 17 inches lower than the area’s normal precipitation total for this time of year.

