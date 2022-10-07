2022 is on track to be the second driest year Killeen has experienced in 72 years of record keeping, the National Weather Service confirmed Friday.
Between Jan. 1 and Oct. 6, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, Killeen recorded 9.41 inches of rain — more than 17 inches lower than the area’s normal precipitation total for this time of year.
“At this point, we’re even drier than 2011,” NWS meteorologist Allison Prater said by phone on Friday.
Texas’ historic 2011 drought cost the state millions of dollars in lost crops and livestock.
In 2011, Prater said Killeen’s recorded precipitation for the same time period, Jan. 1 through Oct. 6, was 12.48 inches.
The area’s current measly year-to-date rainfall total surpassed all but one previously held record.
“The longest, driest year to date from January 1 to October 6 was 1954, and that year only had 9.3 inches,” she said.
The first nine months of 2022 narrowly beat out a particularly dry 1956 Killeen record of 9.83 inches.
If Killeen doesn’t get another three inches of rain over the next three months, the area may beat the current record for the driest year.
In 1954, the current record holder for the driest year in Killeen, the area received a mere 12.48 inches of rain the entire year.
Bell County remains under a severe drought across most of the county with more extreme drought conditions lingering near the Coryell County line.
Stillhouse and Belton lakes have declined more than 10 feet below their normal lake levels.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake is down 10.1 feet, while Belton Lake is 11.6 feet lower than its normal level.
