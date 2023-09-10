As election season for 2023 begins to heat up, the election season for 2024 is shaping up to be a big one for Central Texas.
Central Texas voters will be part of whittling a crowded list of presidential candidates during the March primaries, but voters will also decide candidates for several other county and federal races.
Here is a look at what will be on the ballot for the March primary, the May municipal elections for Killeen and the general election on Nov. 5, 2024.
Killeen Municipal Elections
Three seats will be open on the Killeen City Council this May. So far, only Councilman Jose Segarra has announced his intention to run for his at-large council seat.
“It’s about eight months away but, as of right now, that’s my intent,” Segarra said in a phone conversation Friday.
Previously, Segarra denied that he wanted to run for election as mayor, a role he previously occupied before being term-limited in 2022. Mayor Debbie Nash-King was elected to the post that year.
The other open seats, all at-large positions, are currently occupied by Councilman Riakos Adams and Councilman Ramon Alvarez. However, neither replied to the Herald by deadline regarding their intentions to seek reelection.
Meanwhile, Nash-King announced her intention to run for re-election. In a short statement, she said she was a “solution-focused leader” intent on providing the community with the highest quality of life possible.
“I am a person of integrity who will remain approachable, responsible, and accessible to the citizens of Killeen,” Nash-King said in an email Friday. “I am committed to making Killeen a better living, working, and growing place.”
As far as a possible bond election is concerned, the Killeen City Council delayed in July a decision on holding a bond election until next year.
At the time, City Manager Kent Cagle said there would be dire consequences if the city held the bond election and it failed to pass.
The bond election would help pay for a new city hall for approximately $66 million, among other projects. The council opted to delayed it in February as well.
Segarra said he didn’t think a bond election was likely to happen for the upcoming election.
“We thought it was too soon to put it on for a November (2023) election,” he said. “I doubt it will make it to May election.”
Several races in Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties will be on the March primary ballot:
Sheriff Eddy Lange has announced his intent to run for reelection.
Bell County tax assessor-collector
District 426th Court Judge
Bell County Commissioner, Precinct 1
Bell County Commissioner, Precinct 3
Bell County Constable, Precinct 1
Bell County Constable, Precinct 2
Bell County Constable, Precinct 3
Bell County Constable, Precinct 4
Justice of the Peace Precinct 3, Place 1
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, Place 1
- Incumbent Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson has indicated in conversations with the Herald that he intends to seek another term.
- Incumbent Sheriff Scott Williams has indicated he will seek reelection. Coryell County Sheriff Deputy Danni Suniga has also announced her intent to run.
Coryell County tax assessor-collector
Coryell County Commissioner, Precinct 1
Coryell County Commissioner, Precinct 3
Coryell County Constable, Precinct 1
Coryell County Constable, Precinct 2
Coryell County Constable, Precinct 3
Coryell County Constable, Precinct 4
Lampasas County tax assessor-collector
Lampasas County Commissioner, Precinct 1
Lampasas County Commissioner, Precinct 3
Lampasas County Constable, Precinct 1
Lampasas County Constable, Precinct 2
Lampasas County Constable, Precinct 3
Lampasas County Constable, Precinct 4
U.S. Senator (Ted Cruz’s seat)
- Incumbent Congressman John Carter has announced he plans to run for reelection. Bell County GOP Chairman Mack Latimer has also announced his intent to seek the Republican nomination
