A 21-year-old man is facing $600,000 in total bonds after being accused of two crimes in Harker Heights Friday afternoon.
Melvin Baugh Jr. was in the Bell County Jail on Saturday after being arraigned on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, both stemming from a shooting and police chase Friday that started in Harker Heights and ended in Nolanville.
Baugh is accused of shooting a woman in the 2300 block of Indian Trail near the vicinity of East Knights Way around 1:25 p.m. Friday and leading police on a chase that ended when police say the vehicle he was driving crashed east of Nolanville near Paddy Hamilton Road.
Baugh had been driving a mini-van that crashed into Cen-Tex RV and Boat Storage.
Heights police said Friday they received a call of shots fired. By the time they arrived, Baugh had left the scene before being spotted by a deputy Bell County Constable and fleeing, Heights police said in a news release Friday.
Heights police joined the pursuit, the news release said.
Officers with the Heights PD arrested Baugh without incident after the crash, police said in the release.
When they returned to the scene of where the shots were heard, officers learned of a woman victim with a gunshot wound. She was taken via ambulance to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said there is no indication Baugh or the woman knew each other.
The investigation is ongoing.
