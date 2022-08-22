Area police reports indicate:
KILLEEN
Public intoxication was reported at midnight Sunday in the area of Santa Rosa Drive and West Hallmark Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Zephyr Road.
An assault on a public servant was reported at 12:35 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 6400 block of Temora Loop.
Evading arrest was reported at 1:11 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Gateway Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Walton Walker Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Zephyr Road.
No seat belt was reported at 2:18 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 3 a.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of Cambridge Drive.
Unreasonable noise was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Trimmier Road.
Burglary of habitation with the intent to commit another felony was reported at 5 a.m. Sunday in the 6400 block of Temora Loop.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 6:16 a.m. Sunday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 10th Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:14 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Carter Street.
Assault on a family member was reported at 7:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Jacqueline Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 8:20 a.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of Cambridge Drive.
Speeding was reported at 8:45 a.m. Sunday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and Massey Street.
Theft was reported at 11 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Prather Drive.
Illegal dumping was reported at 11:05 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:18 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Theft was reported at noon Sunday in the 5900 block of Amelia Earhart Boulevard.
City warrant for other agency was reported at 12:02 p.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Watercrest Road.
Expired drivers license was reported at 12:42 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Evergreen Drive.
Theft was reported at 1:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:10 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of West Stan Schleuter Loop.
Theft, possession of stolen property was reported at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 5:56 p.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Pete Drive.
Interference with child custody was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Alpine Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:21 p.m. Sunday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and West Second Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Driving with illegal license was reported at 8:39 p.m. Sunday in the area of North Gilmer Street and Norris Avenue.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 8:42 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Jeffries Avenue.
Ficticious license plate was reported at 10:28 p.m. Sunday in the area of Deloris Drive and West Stan Schleuter Loop.
COPPERAS COVE
An assault, family violence was reported at 12:50 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Traci Drive.
An arrest for failure to identify as a fugitive from justice, giving false information, running a stop sign, speeding was reported at 2:32 a.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Grimes Crossing Road.
An aggravated assault with a weapon, emergency medical detention was reported at 2:50 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of John Henry Drive.
Arson was reported at 5:42 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of North First Street.
An arrest for interfering with an emergency request for assistance was reported at 9:24 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
Forced entry was reported at 11:17 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Hackberry Street.
A sexual assault of a child was reported at 1:15 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue.
An arrest for failure to identify as a fugitive from justice, giving false or fictitious information, unlawful restraint, agency assist for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, bail jumping, failure to appear on a felony charge was reported at 1:55 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Hackberry Street.
Manufacture, delivery of a controlled substance was reported at 2:32 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information number items was reported at 2:17 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Hogan Drive.
Terroristic threat of family household was reported at 4:09 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of South Seventh Street.
Manufacture, delivery of a controlled substance was reported at 4:27 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest for harassment was reported at 5:47 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Little Street.
An assault, family violence was reported at 6:01 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Matt Drive.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 8:45 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Traci Drive.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:34 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 4:43 a.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of North First Street.
An accident was reported at 11:02 a.m. Saturday in the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Hardeman Street.
Possession of alcohol in a motor vehicle was reported at 1:36 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North First Street.
An arrest for assault on a public servant, cruelty, abandonment of an animal was reported at 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Leonhard Street.
A welfare check was reported at 2:22 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Main Street.
An accident was reported at 4:01 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of West Avenue A and North First Street.
An arrest for tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, agency assist for failure to appear, failure to identify a fugitive, agency assist for administrative release violation was reported at 5:26 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Westview Lane.
An arrest for possession of dangerous drugs, warrants for illegal license plates, failure to maintain financial responsibility, theft was reported at 5:45 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:24 Saturday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Seventh Street.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, agency assist for administrative release violator, warrant for assault causing bodily injury, family violence, warrant for harassment was reported at 1:07 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Welfare check was reported at 1:54 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
Welfare check was reported at 2:57 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Travis Circle.
An assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 3:51 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North First Street.
Duty on striking fixture/landscaping was reported at 6:31 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Welfare check was reported at 6:58 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Sunset Lane.
Aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported at 9:19 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury, family violence, unlawful restraint was reported at 9:23 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
Cruelty to animals was reported at 10:35 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South 19th Street.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 12:49 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
An agency assist was reported at 12:51 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:42 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Vernice Drive.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 1:42 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Vernice Drive.
An accident was reported at 1:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for assault of a pregnant person was reported at 2:26 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Westview Lane.
Credit or debit card abuse was reported at 5:39 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Janelle Drive.
Online solicitation of a minor was reported at 10:40 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for outstanding warrants, no drivers license, unrestrained child was reported at 5:40 a.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Loop 121.
An agency assist for outstanding warrants was reported at 6:38 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
A theft was reported at 4:46 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Central Expressway.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 8:07 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
An arrest for resisting arrest, search or transport, evading arrest detention was reported at 8:47 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Harley Drive.
An arrest for theft of property was reported at 9:28 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Commercial Drive.
An arrest for violation of a court order was reported at 11:14 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Deer Field Way.
An agency assist was reported at 12:36 a.m. Sunday in the area of 1-14 East, mile marker 291.
Evading arrest detention with a vehicle was reported at 5:11 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 12:36 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
An arrest for theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:02 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An arrest for fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment of writing was reported at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Burglary of vehicles was reported at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Turnbo Road.
Theft was reported at 6:17 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Zuni Trace.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Arlo Road.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 12:38 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:57 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Standifer Street.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:09 a.m. Sunday in the area of Northington Street and Standifer Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 1:23 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of South U.S. Highway 183.
A suspicious person was reported at 3:43 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
An arrest for theft warrant was reported at 6:09 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
An accident was reported at 7:01 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Campbell Street.
Found property was reported at 9 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Third Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 10:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 12:27 p.m. Sunday on Sue Ann Drive.
A missing person was reported in the 1100 block of East Fourth Street.
An accident was reported at 1:47 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
