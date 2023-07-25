UPDATE: The boil-water notice issued Monday for properties on Wells Fargo Drive, Turkey Trot Road, Briarcroft Lane and Mighty Oak Lane has been canceled, according to the City of Killeen.
The notice was originally issued due to damage to residential water tap, but water will no longer be shut off, according to the city.
Original story:
The City of Killeen issued a boil-water notice Monday for residents on portions of four streets in a southeast neighborhood due to a damaged residential water tap. The following addresses are affected:
6503, 6506, 6601, 6603, 6605, 6607 Wells Fargo Drive
320, 350, 690, 720, 770 Turkey Trot Road
124, 150, 175 Briarcroft Lane
120, 141, 175, 210, 221, 230, 245, 260, 274, 275, 280, 281 Mighty Oak Lane
According to the release, water crews will have to isolate the water main. Water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored. Water quality samples will be taken the following morning with results available in 24 to 48 hours
“Residents in this area should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred,” the release said.
Public notice will be issued through the City of Killeen website and the Boil Water Notice Hotline at 254-501-6515 when the notice is lifted.
