BOIL WATER GRAPHIC

UPDATE: The boil-water notice issued Monday for properties on Wells Fargo Drive, Turkey Trot Road, Briarcroft Lane and Mighty Oak Lane has been canceled, according to the City of Killeen. 

The notice was originally issued due to damage to residential water tap, but water will no longer be shut off, according to the city.

