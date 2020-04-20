Killeen police said a man died on Saturday after suffering injuries of a motorcycle crash that happened last week.
On April 15, at approximately 2:02 p.m., the Killeen Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash in the 5700 block of South State Highway 195 on Fort Hood Street.
According to a KPD news release, several witnesses called 911 about the crash. Commander Ronnie Supak through the release said it was found that the driver of the motorcycle, 27-year-old Courtney D. Williams, was traveling southbound on the east side of 195 in the bar ditch area when he lost control of the motorcycle, falling off and causing life threatening injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.
“(He) was the operator of a 2009 Kawasaki 250cc dirt bike and was jumping the ditch culverts along 195,” Supak said in the release.
Williams was pronounced deceased at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Saturday by Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield.
No autopsy was ordered and the case is still being investigated by the KPD traffic unit.
