Local Second Amendment activist James Everard is organizing a counter-protest to the Bell County Democrat’s “March for our lives” anti-gun violence event.
The anti-gun violence event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Killeen Community Center Park, 2201 E. Veterans Blvd, while the counter-protest is planned for 11 a.m. at the same location.
Everard said Thursday that his event, called “Protect Gun Rights Killeen,” is meant to educate residents on gun control and to present an alternate view on what Killeen can do to protect the community from gun-related crimes.
“I know why she’s doing this,” Everard said of Harker Heights Councilwoman and Bell County Democratic Part chairwoman Lynda Nash. “She wants to make our community safer, but I don’t think she has the firmest grasp of gun laws and firearms technology.”
The Facebook event page can be found here: https://bit.ly/3xBtYkR.
