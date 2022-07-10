Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at midnight Saturday in the area of 14th Street and Hall Avenue.
Pedestrian walking on roadway, not facing traffic was reported at midnight Saturday in the area of Atkinson Avenue and North 12th Street.
An aggravated assault was reported at midnight Saturday in the 300 block of Wolf Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:52 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of North Gilmer.
A theft was reported at 12:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:22 p.m. in the 1800 block of Kirk Avenue.
Driving with illegal license was reported at 8:17 p.m. Saturday in the area of Greenwood Avenue and Jon Circle.
Possession of controlled substance was reported at 8:43 p.m. Saturday in the area of North Gilmer Street and West Rancier Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
Reports are unavailable from the Copperas Cove Police Department on weekends.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Reports are unavailable from the Harker Heights Police Department on weekends.
LAMPASAS
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:01 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:20 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Suspicious activity was reported at 6:59 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
A theft was reported at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 8:03 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street. Criminal trespassing was reported at 9:24 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 9:40 a.m. Saturday in the intersection of North Key Avenue and East Avenue J.
An accident was reported at 10:16 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of East Third Street.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 11:11 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Avenue B and North Chestnut Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:13 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East Third Street.
A missing person was reported at 11:16 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Hackberry Street.
An arrest for unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana was reported at 11:38 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of South Key Avenue.
A theft was reported at 11:58 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:58 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 1:36 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 4:55 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A theft was reported at 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more local crime news at kdhnews.com/crime
