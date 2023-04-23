The board of trustees election for the Central Texas College is a crowded race for one of the seats. Don Armstrong, incumbent for Place 6 on the board, is being challenged by Camron Cochran and Ernest Wilkerson.

Charles “Rex” Weaver, incumbent for Place 7, is unopposed in his re-election bid.

Armstrong couldn't be bothered to answer questions, and Wilkerson was a disaster on the city council. Cochran makes the most sense and is the guy for me

