The board of trustees election for the Central Texas College is a crowded race for one of the seats. Don Armstrong, incumbent for Place 6 on the board, is being challenged by Camron Cochran and Ernest Wilkerson.
Charles “Rex” Weaver, incumbent for Place 7, is unopposed in his re-election bid.
Early voting for the election begins Monday, with election day being May 6.
The Herald asked each candidate for Place 6 the same three questions. The questions and their answers are below:
Question: What are the top three major issues facing Central Texas College? What would you propose, if elected, to address them?
Armstrong: Did not answer
Cochran: I am running as a candidate for the Central Texas College (CTC) Board of Trustees (Place 6), to enhance the strategic direction. This higher institute of learning was established in January 1967. I will work with Chancellor to modernize student engagement.
Secondly, some residents believe CTC’s educational services are only for the military community.
Campus programs include high school students, adult continuing education practitioners, and distance education areas of study. We need to promote everyone’s personal educational goals in professional academics, vocational, and technical fields of study.
Third, to ensure competitive degree programs, CTC should continue engaging with business leaders matching the skill sets they are seeking.
Wilkerson: Expansion, Modernization, Attraction.
I would work to advance major departments such as the nursing program and the law enforcement program.
I would engage in cooperative relations with organizations such as Google, Kubota, and others that are willing to partner with CTC.
I would support the modernization of our flight program. Our goal is to increase student enrollment and retention through the expansion of CTC and to attract populations beyond our region.
CTC is a top-notch institution and should be highly recognized as a school of choice.
Question: Why should the region’s voters elect you? What specific qualities do you possess that would make you a good elected leader for the college’s board?
Armstrong: Did not answer
Cochran: I will bring a fresh perspective, as a current college student working on my second master’s degree. Professionally, I am a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and former civil service manager. As a seasoned human resource professional, my work reflected a strong track record of success. I attended the Development District of Central Texas, Leadership Central Texas program, volunteer at the United Service Organization (USO), and graduated from the Killeen Police Department’s Citizen Police Academy. My years of serving on formal boards have complemented to my experience in filling the trustee role at Central Texas College.
Wilkerson: I have over 20 years of experience in governmental leadership and budgets. I have served on the Killeen City Council and the KEDC as vice president.
Being a taxpayer in the community, I am aware of the importance of keeping the tax rate low and operating within a budget. I am levelheaded, hardworking, and willing to think creatively to resolve problems and get things done.
Question: In your opinion, how can the college increase enrollment and how can you, if elected, help the college achieve that?
Armstrong: Did not answer
Cochran: The students from CTC are your neighbors, family members, and potential collaborators at work. I believe that more work needs to be done, amplifying the benefits of having a college degree. Enrollment can fluctuate with poorly conceived perceptions and reduced opportunities.
I will reinforce CTC’s value, convenience, and flexibility for our community. To meet expectations, I support CTC’s programs of study that have articulation agreements with other senior educational institutions, thus guaranteeing credits transfer.
To learn more about me and what I am up to in the coming weeks, I encourage voters to visit my website at www.camroncochran.com.
Wilkerson: Being a former CTC student while serving active-duty and as a reservist, I know the value of ‘ease of access.’
CTC must continue to strengthen its ability to be flexible, affordable, and attainable. CTC must also continue to offer real-world skills and training for the high-tech future.
(1) comment
Armstrong couldn't be bothered to answer questions, and Wilkerson was a disaster on the city council. Cochran makes the most sense and is the guy for me
