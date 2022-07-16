A fiery two-vehicle crash on Interstate 14 near Fort Hood’s main gate took the lives of three people early Saturday morning, a Department of Public Safety spokesman confirmed.
The 2 a.m. collision in the westbound lane of I-14 involved a wrong-way driver and resulted in one of the vehicles being engulfed in flames, DPS spokesman Bryan Washko said late Saturday afternoon.
Washko reported the crash involved Fort Hood personnel. He said more information will be made available when the Fort Hood liaison confirms that all immediate family has been notified.
