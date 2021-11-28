The Killeen City Council will be busy this week as it addresses a variety of topics over three days of meetings.
Monday’s 6 p.m. special workshop meeting will focus around a review of the city charter’s “red-line” changes, led by city staff. It is possible that the City Council could remove a proposed change, like when Councilman Michael Boyd reversed his vote regarding three-year term limits for council members. The finalized charter changes would have to be approved by voters in May.
Tuesday’s 5 p.m. workshop meeting will include an update from the Schlueter group, a lobbying firm contracted by the city that provides yearly legislative updates. According to the 2022 Fiscal Year budget, the Schlueter group receives $100,000 annually.
Executive Director of Aviation Mike Wilson is also set to provide an update regarding Killeen’s airports. In his presentation, Wilson is expected to address the departure of United Airlines and how the airport will compensate for the loss.
Additionally, several purchasing requests will be presented for approval, including supplies for the Fire Department and the library.
One of the largest items presented this budget cycle, the City Council will have to decide whether or not to authorize a professional services agreement to the tune of $1.9 million. The agreement would pay for the design of the Willow Springs and Watercrest Road Reconstruction Project, which the Killeen Department of Public Works estimates will be complete within the next five years.
The City Council will also hear several rezoning requests.
A 5 p.m. workshop meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, when the council will discuss redistricting. The boundaries of Killeen’s four council districts are being redrawn based on the latest census numbers.
The council is scheduled to hold another meeting Wednesday evening immediately following the workshop to discuss a north Killeen apartment complex project. Meeting as the Killeen Public Facility Corporation, the council will discuss the latest developments on the 370-unit apartment complex, which is expected to break ground in the coming weeks or months.
All of the meetings will be held at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
The agendas for the meeting can be viewed at killeen.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
