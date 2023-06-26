Three men have pleaded not guilty to a first-degree felony murder charge in connection with the 2020 shooting death of a Killeen man.
Three men were indicted on a murder charge in March after being accused of gunning down 24-year-old Jonathon Allen Hampton on the streets of Killeen on Sept. 14, 2020.
Ahmad Elijah Jamel Demps, 22, of Harker Heights; Antonio Trevon Edwards Hodges, 21; and Tyshawn Vincente Navarro, 26, were indicted on March 29 after being accused of Hampton’s death.
The attorney for Hodges filed a waiver of arraignment with the court on Monday, at which time the court enters a not-guilty plea.
Demps pleaded not guilty on May 25, when his attorney filed a waiver, according to the 27th Judicial District Court coordinator’s office. Court records show that a pretrial hearing is set for July 6, in Judge John Gauntt’s court.
Bell County court records show that Navarro’s attorney waived arraignment on April 3, and a pretrial hearing is set in his case for Aug. 3.
All three men were being held in the Bell County Jail after being arrested earlier this year.
According to police, Demps and Navarro shot and killed Hampton. Hodges allegedly was the driver of the car that transported Demps and Navarro to the scene.
On Sept. 14, 2020, around 2:19 a.m., Killeen police “responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Fairview Drive ... and found (Hampton) lying in the middle of the street with a visible gunshot wound to the head,” according to an affidavit for Demps’s arrest.
A witness told police that he was walking down the street with Hampton when he heard what he thought were fireworks.
“He turned and saw a (Black man) under the street light holding a gun and shooting at them,” police said. “Hampton was shot.”
Hampton was taken by helicopter to a hospital, where he died on Sept. 16, 2020, according to KPD in a news release.
“Detectives (found) approximately 28 shell cases in the road near the intersection of Evetts Road and Fairview Drive,” according to the affidavit. Police determined the shell casings were from a .223-caliber rifle and a 9-mm handgun.
The witness who was with Hampton when he was shot told police that “he and Hampton saw some people in a white four-door vehicle at the store just before the shooting ... Hampton exchanged greetings with (Hodges) in the white car.”
Police said that in the car were Hodges, Demps and Malcolm Laborn.
(Laborn, 26, was one of three people who were shot and killed on Blair Street in Killeen on Oct. 24, 2020. It is an unsolved homicide.)
“Rumors were circulating that Hodges and Hampton had a disagreement over a dice game,” according to the affidavit.
Social media videos allegedly show Hodges, Demps and Laborn “waving firearms while sitting in the white Volvo” at a convenience store at North Fort Hood Street and Rancier Avenue, minutes before Hampton was shot.
“Demps is waving an AR-style firearm and a handgun,” according to the affidavit. “Hodges and Laborn are each waving handguns. Hodges advised he was at the (convenience store) before Hampton’s murder but intentionally gave false information of where he went afterward. Detectives developed a timeline using ... witness statements, (social media), video surveillance, GPS location for a white Volvo and phone records.”
According to the affidavit, phone evidence “showed threatening exchanges between the victim Hampton and persons believed to be Hodges, Demps and Laborn.”
However, police later changed their minds about who was in the backseat of the white Volvo that Hodges allegedly was driving.
“On Feb. 8, I received more information as to the identity of the backseat passenger and no longer believe the person to be Laborn,” according to an arrest affidavit in Navarro’s case. “A photo line-up was conducted and the front seat passenger was identified as Demps. Based on additional information, Demps and the backseat passenger exited the vehicle when it came to a stop near the intersection of Rocky Road and Evetts Drive. Several shots were heard before Demps and the backseat passenger ran back to the vehicle.”
In February, KPD detectives interviewed Navarro, who was being held in another county jail at that time.
“Navarro advised he had a problem with Hampton involving a female,” according to the affidavit. “Navarro advised the female offered to pay Navarro $50 to beat up Hampton.”
Navarro told police he was at a different location when the murder occurred.
