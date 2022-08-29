Movie theaters in Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove are offering $3 tickets for all showtimes, and all formats this Saturday in celebration of National Cinema Day.
The move, announced on Saturday by The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, is aimed at pulling moviegoers back into the box office during what has been one of the driest years for movies yet.
Both the Cinemark at Market Heights and the Regal Theater in Killeen have confirmed that they will offer $3 movies on Saturday. This means that customers will be able to watch any movie, at any time and in any format for $3 — but only on Saturday.
The finalized list of movies available for viewing will be available Tuesday, the general managers of both local Cinemark and Regal Theater locations confirmed Monday.
A news release from Cinergy Entertainment Group, which owns the movie theater in Copperas Cove, described the day as “a chance to rediscover what Cinergy has to offer your community.”
If successful, the move could reinvigorate a population that has grown accustomed to streaming services and the comfort of their own home. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many theaters shuttered their doors, and those that remained open suffered heavy losses. Cineworld, the international entertainment conglomerate which owns Regal Cinemas, recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The AP reported Monday that movie theaters rebounded significantly over the summer, returning to nearly pre-pandemic levels.
