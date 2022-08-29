National Cinema Day

The Cinemark at Market Heights confirmed Monday that it will be taking part in National Cinema Day, a nationwide event aimed at drawing movie lovers back to the big screen. Cinemark is joined by Regal Cinemas in Killeen in offering $3 admission for any Saturday show.

 Jack Dowling | Herald

Movie theaters in Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove are offering $3 tickets for all showtimes, and all formats this Saturday in celebration of National Cinema Day.

The move, announced on Saturday by The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, is aimed at pulling moviegoers back into the box office during what has been one of the driest years for movies yet.

